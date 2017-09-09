Lady Gaga says taking a break after fifth album tour

Lady Gaga said the rigours of touring has caused her chronic pain. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 9 — Lady Gaga said yesterday she plans to take a break after her current Joanne World Tour ends in mid-December.

“I’m gonna take a rest,” she told a press conference at the Toronto film festival for the premiere of the documentary film Gaga: Five Foot Two.

“I don’t know how long,” she added. “That doesn’t mean I won’t be creating, it doesn’t mean I don’t have things up my sleeve that I’m not going to tell you today.”

“But I’m looking forward to reflecting and slowing down for a moment and healing, because that’s important.”

This surprise announcement comes as the music star, who recently turned 30, reflects on a decade spent making five albums, and the rigours of touring constantly that has caused her chronic pain, as well as a Super Bowl show this year. — AFP-Relaxnews