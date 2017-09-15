Lady Gaga pulls out of Brazil’s Rock in Rio festival

The US superstar revealed Tuesday that she suffers from the chronic disease fibromyalgia. — Reuters picRIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 15 — Lady Gaga disappointed Brazilian fans yesterday with a last-hour announcement that she will not headline the Rock in Rio festival starting this weekend, saying she is sick.

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough 2 come to Rock in Rio. I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now,” she tweeted.

“Promise I will come back and perform for you soon.”

The US superstar, who revealed Tuesday that she suffers from the chronic disease fibromyalgia, had been due to open the festival today.

A statement from Rock in Rio, which is to be staged in the barely used Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro, said Lady Gaga “is undergoing treatment by medical specialists.”

“Rock in Rio regrets to announce the cancellation of her show,” the statement said.

The singer of hits like Million Reasons and Perfect Illusion had been due in Rio as part of her Joanne World Tour, which ends in December.

Gaga had already announced that due to her disease, which causes chronic pain and fatigue, she was planning a break after the tour. In September, she abruptly cancelled a concert in Montreal.

Running for seven days in all — tomorrow through Sunday and then September 21 to 24 — Rock in Rio is being welcomed by the city as a chance to put the huge facilities built for the 2016 Olympic Games back in use. They have hosted only sporadic events since the Olympics ended in August of that year.

Joining the lineup are rock veterans including Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses and The Who, as well as the more alternative bands Incubus and The Kills.

Brazilian music lovers will be treated to the likes of legendary diva Elza Soares and rapper Rael. Adding to the star power will be supermodel Gisele Bundchen, who plans to use the occasion to campaign against destruction of the Amazon rainforest.

While Brazil is only starting to emerge from a painful recession, the 700,000 tickets to the event sold out months ago and city hotels are hoping to be nearly full, reversing a prolonged post-Olympic slump. — AFP-Relaxnews