Lady Gaga is back in the studio and teasing a tour

Monday January 16, 2017
11:07 PM GMT+8

Producer Brian Kennedy posted a photo with Lady Gaga over the weekend. ― Picture from InstagramProducer Brian Kennedy posted a photo with Lady Gaga over the weekend. ― Picture from InstagramLOS ANGELES, Jan 16 ― Could new Lady Gaga material and a tour be on their way?

Not long after dropping her latest album Joanne, Lady Gaga was back in the studio this weekend with producer Brian Kennedy and songwriter Dallas Davidson.

Kennedy, who has also worked with Rihanna and Chris Brown, posted a black and white photo of the trio on Instagram over the weekend with the caption: “First session of the year.”

For her part, Lady Gaga retweeted a post from a fan page announcing that a tour has been booked and will be revealed following her half-time performance at the Super Bowl in February. ― AFP-Relaxnews

