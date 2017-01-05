‘La La Land’, Streep and Fallon: What’s in store at the 74th Golden Globes

(From left) Gary Gilbert, Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Damien Chazelle and Jordan Horowitz pose backstage with their award for Best Picture for 'La La Land' during the 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Jan 5 — Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the NBC network’s star presenter, the 74th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held this Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, USA.

La La Land is the big favourite of this edition, which also honors actress Meryl Streep and her career including 30 Golden Globe nominations.

La La Land and The People v O.J Simpson among this year’s favourites

The musical romance starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone is the clear frontrunner of the 74th Golden Globes, with seven nominations. Its major rival in comedy movie categories is Florence Foster Jenkins, starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant.

In the drama categories, Moonlight leads the way with six nominations, one more than Manchester by the Sea, starring Casey Affleck.

Lion is in the running with four nominations, ahead of Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water and Nocturnal Animals, each with three nominations.

The major favourite in TV categories is American Crime Story: The People v O.J Simpson.

With five chances to win a gong, the new FX show comes ahead of The Night Manager, with four nominations, as well as comedy show Black-ish, The Crown, The Night Of, This Is Us and Westworld, each with three nominations.

Jimmy Fallon to host

After seven previous editions presented by Ricky Gervais and the Tina Fey/Amy Poehler duo, the reins of this 74th edition have been handed to the star of US TV late shows, Jimmy Fallon.

The 42-year-old presenter and comedian will host his second major TV event, more than six years since a previous role hosting the Emmy Awards.

NBC, which screens the Golden Globes ceremony on US TV, naturally had its sights set on its star presenter, who has hosted NBC’s The Tonight Show since 2014.

The show has proved a hit for the former Saturday Night Live cast member thanks to a mix of talk show and Comedy Club styles. In 2016, the show totaled some 2.4 billion YouTube views.

A 30th nomination and an honourary award for Meryl Streep

The American actress, considered one of the most talented of her generation, is set to start 2017 with a bang.

The actress will take to the stage at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday to be crowned with the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award, an honourary prize paying homage to her 40-year career on the big screen.

In fact, this year’s Golden Globes could prove a spectacular event for the Hollywood star, who is also up for her 30th nomination for her role as a mediocre opera singer in Florence Foster Jenkins.

Since her first nomination in 1979, Meryl Streep has lifted the gong eight times, for roles in drama movies The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1982), Sophie’s Choice (1983) and The Iron Lady (2012), for comedy roles in The Devil Wears Prada (2007) and Julie & Julia (2010), for supporting roles in Kramer vs. Kramer (1980) and Adaptation, and for her performance in the HBO miniseries Angels in America in 2005. — AFP-Relaxnews