‘La La Land’ named film of the year by London Critics’ Circle

‘La La Land’ won a top award at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards. — AFP picLONDON, Jan 23 — La La Land scored big at the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards yesterday, scooping the prize for ‘Film of the Year’.

It was the sole prize that the musical, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, secured after being nominated in six categories, Deadline reports.

Meanwhile, French actress Isabelle Huppert won two awards — ‘Actress of the Year’ for her drama Things to Come, as well as the ‘Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Film.’ Manchester by the Sea, Love & Friendship and Moonlight also did well, with each production winning two awards. — AFP-Relaxnews