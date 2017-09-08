‘LA Confidential’ in development as TV series

'L.A. Confidential', released in 1997, was critically acclaimed at the international box office. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 — Double Oscar-winning crime thriller LA Confidential is being adapted into an episodic TV series format.

Adapted from the eponymous novel by James Ellroy, which was first published in 1990, the feature film version of LA Confidential scooped an Oscar for Kim Basinger in a supporting actress role, and another for its scriptwriters at 1998’s edition of the Academy Awards.

Set in the early 1950s, the story concerned a spate of murders that lead three police officers into a whirlpool of crime, corruption and celebrity.

Basinger, Kevin Spacey and Danny DeVito were already well known at the time of the 1997 film, which proved to be a breakthrough for its Australian actors Guy Pearce and a pre-Gladiator Russell Crowe.

Some 20 years later and the crime thriller is in line for a new adaptation, with CBS the producing television network.

Jordan Harper is in place to write and produce, having filled the two positions on both The Mentalist and Gotham, according to Variety.

LA Confidential was the third novel in James Ellroy’s LA Quartet, and the first to be adapted for cinema; The Black Dahlia, first in the series of related crime novels, became a 2006 feature film, though that adaptation did not achieve the same level of recognition as LA Confidential. — AFP-Relaxnews