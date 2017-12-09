Kyoto Protocol’s new music video reflects their hardships (VIDEO)

Kyoto Protocol is known for their rock anthems and energetic live performances. — Pic by StickyboxKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Fans of Malaysian 5-piece rock band Kyoto Protocol get an early Christmas gift in the form of a brand new music video for the distinctly personal track, Now You’re Gone, off the band’s second album “Catch These Men”.

Though Kyoto Protocol is known for their rock anthems and energetic live performances, Now You’re Gone stood out amongst the rest of the hard hitting tracks for having slower tempo and softer tunes.

Directed by Adriana Tunku whose worked on multiple film projects in Los Angeles and Prague, the music video captures the bittersweet turmoil of love, heartbreak and memories, which sort of indicates the personal challenges the band members had to face in their year.

Fuad Alhabshi from Kyoto Protocol explained that the sudden release was long overdue, We wished we released it earlier, but it’s been a tough year. All of us have been going through changes in our lives both personally and at our day jobs. So much change but at the same time we want to keep making and sharing our music.

The music video would be the band’s final release from the album as the members have already proceeded to working on their upcoming third album, which will contain possibly the best songs that we’ve ever written; both lyrically and musically, Fuad said as quoted.

Fellow bandmate Gael Oliveres also describes the album as a personification of who we are as a whole unit. The album will be relatable to most because it tells a story of a beginning and to its end.

The yet-to-be-titled album will be released in 2018. Its unreleased track Delta Wing has already become a fan favourite during their live shows.

Formed in 2009, Kyoto Protocol now consists of Fuad Alhabshi, Gael Oliveres, Hairi Haneefa, Shakeil Bashir (Shaq), and Shanjeev Reddy (Shan). The band has opened for international acts such as The Killers, MGMT, Death Cab for Cutie and Tenacious D. — TheHive