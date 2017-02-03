Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 6:58 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Kylie Minogue splits from fiance Joshua Sasse

Friday February 3, 2017
05:04 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Malaysians protest Trump’s immigration ban outside US EmbassyMalaysians protest Trump’s immigration ban outside US Embassy

Radiation level in Fukushima plant at record highRadiation level in Fukushima plant at record high

The Edit: Clip of Ivanka Trump’s daughter singing CNY song goes viralThe Edit: Clip of Ivanka Trump’s daughter singing CNY song goes viral

ProjekMMO: Kenapa sihir guna jin Islam lebih mahal?ProjekMMO: Kenapa sihir guna jin Islam lebih mahal?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse in happier times. — Picture via Instagram.com/KylieMinogue Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse in happier times. — Picture via Instagram.com/KylieMinogue LONDON, Feb 3 — It looks like Kylie Minogue has been unlucky in love again.

News emerged overnight that the Australian pop star had broken off her engagement to Joshua Sasse over suspicions that he had been unfaithful with a co-star.

The actor is said to have formed a “close bond” with 34-year-old Spanish actress Marta Milans while filming TV rom-com No Tomorrow in Vancouver, Canada last year.

The Mirror reported that the 48-year-old Minogue had kicked the 29-year-old actor out of their London home after a series of rows.

A source told the tabloid: “Kylie is absolutely devastated, totally heartbroken” because she “had been convinced that he was ‘the one.’”

This comes after Minogue was caught apparently crying to a friend in a Sydney hotel in November.

Suspicions that all was not well between the couple appeared to be confirmed when Minogue pal, songwriter Grace Barker posted a picture of her without her engagement ring last weekend.

Minogue and Sasse met on the set of TV show Galavant in the summer of 2015. They got engaged while on holiday at the end of that same year after a whirlwind romance.

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline