Kylie Minogue splits from fiance Joshua Sasse

Kylie Minogue and Joshua Sasse in happier times. — Picture via Instagram.com/KylieMinogue LONDON, Feb 3 — It looks like Kylie Minogue has been unlucky in love again.

News emerged overnight that the Australian pop star had broken off her engagement to Joshua Sasse over suspicions that he had been unfaithful with a co-star.

The actor is said to have formed a “close bond” with 34-year-old Spanish actress Marta Milans while filming TV rom-com No Tomorrow in Vancouver, Canada last year.

The Mirror reported that the 48-year-old Minogue had kicked the 29-year-old actor out of their London home after a series of rows.

A source told the tabloid: “Kylie is absolutely devastated, totally heartbroken” because she “had been convinced that he was ‘the one.’”

This comes after Minogue was caught apparently crying to a friend in a Sydney hotel in November.

Suspicions that all was not well between the couple appeared to be confirmed when Minogue pal, songwriter Grace Barker posted a picture of her without her engagement ring last weekend.

Minogue and Sasse met on the set of TV show Galavant in the summer of 2015. They got engaged while on holiday at the end of that same year after a whirlwind romance.