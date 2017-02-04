Kylie Minogue signs with new label, promises fans fresh album with ‘heart and soul’

LOS ANGELES, Feb 4 — Australian singer Kylie Minogue has promised to put her “heart and soul” into her next album, confirming that she has sealed a new record deal with BMG.
Minogue — who had been signed to Parlophone since 1999, and released seven studio albums with the label — shared the news with fans via Instagram yesterday, along with a photo of herself at the label’s offices.
The message accompanying the social media post read: “So happy to announce my new record label is BMG. I promise you will have my heart and soul in this next record.”
Her most recent album (via Parlophone), titled Kylie Christmas, was released in in 2015 and was expanded with a Snow Queen Edition reissue edition last year (via NME). — AFP-Relaxnews