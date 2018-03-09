Kylie Minogue releases new single ‘Stop Me From Falling’ (VIDEO)

Kylie Minogue's 'Golden' is out April 6. ― AFP picLONDON, March 9 ― Ahead of the release of Golden, Kylie Minogue has shared the second single off the album, Stop Me From Falling.

The upbeat pop love song features a noticeably country twang, the result of a visit to Nashville that inspired the forthcoming LP.

Golden is due for release on April 6 and also features the track Dancing, which was released as its first single and likewise shows a Nashville influence, as does its accompanying video.

The full track listing for Golden is as follows:



1. Dancing

2. Stop Me From Falling

3. Golden

4. A Lifetime To Repair

5. Sincerely Yours

6. One Last Kiss

7. Live A Little

8. Shelby '68

9. Radio On

10. Love

11. Raining Glitter

12. Music's Too Sad Without You (with Jack Savoretti)

Stream or download Stop Me From Falling via: kylie.lnk.to/goldenPR ― AFP-Relaxnews