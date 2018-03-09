Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Kylie Minogue releases new single ‘Stop Me From Falling’ (VIDEO)

Friday March 9, 2018
07:44 PM GMT+8

Kylie Minogue's 'Golden' is out April 6. ― AFP picKylie Minogue's 'Golden' is out April 6. ― AFP picLONDON, March 9 ― Ahead of the release of Golden, Kylie Minogue has shared the second single off the album, Stop Me From Falling.

The upbeat pop love song features a noticeably country twang, the result of a visit to Nashville that inspired the forthcoming LP.

Golden is due for release on April 6 and also features the track Dancing, which was released as its first single and likewise shows a Nashville influence, as does its accompanying video.

The full track listing for Golden is as follows:

1. Dancing
2. Stop Me From Falling
3. Golden
4. A Lifetime To Repair
5. Sincerely Yours
6. One Last Kiss
7. Live A Little
8. Shelby '68
9. Radio On
10. Love
11. Raining Glitter
12. Music's Too Sad Without You (with Jack Savoretti)

Stream or download Stop Me From Falling via: kylie.lnk.to/goldenPR ― AFP-Relaxnews

