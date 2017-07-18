Kylie Minogue and Olivier Martinez ‘spotted on secret date’

Minogue and Martinez dated a decade ago and were together for four years before splitting in February 2007. — Cover Media picLOS ANGELES, July 18 — Is it a case of ‘reunited and it feels so good’ for Kylie Minogue and Olivier Martinez?

While the Australian pop princess has been posting pictures of her Los Angeles trip on Instagram, there’s one thing that she hasn’t been sharing with fans, if UK’s The Sun is to be believed.

The tabloid claimed yesterday that the old flames were spotted enjoying a romantic meal at Chateau Marmont in Hollywood last week, and were even pictured kissing during their secret date.

A source told The Sun: “They seemed to be very much a couple. Olivier arrived first, motorcycle helmet in hand, and walked around the restaurant before taking a corner table. Then Kylie arrived in a sexy knee-length denim dress. They both looked delighted to see each other and hugged and kissed before sitting down. During the dinner, they appeared to be very touchy-feely and kissed a few times. Kylie was beaming from ear to ear and seemed engrossed in what Olivier was saying.”

Minogue and Martinez were together for four years before splitting in February 2007. They remained on good terms after their break-up.

Olivier has a son with ex-wife Halle Berry.

Minogue confirmed pulling the plug on her engagement to fiancé Joshua Sasse in February, citing trust issues.