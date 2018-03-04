Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Kylie Jenner shows off her pretty little girl Stormi

Kylie Jenner showed the world her cute little girl with a post on Snapchat. — Picture courtesy of Snapchat/Kylie JennerKylie Jenner showed the world her cute little girl with a post on Snapchat. — Picture courtesy of Snapchat/Kylie JennerLOS ANGELES, March 4 — After weeks of wondering what Kylie Jenner’s baby really looks like, wonder no more. The social media star has finally posted a picture on her Snapchat account of her adorable baby girl, Stormi.

In the video clip she posted on Snapchat, Stormi sucks on a big purple pacifier and wears a white top with mittens and a furry hood. Her lovely big eyes look straight at the camera and Jenner adorned her head with a fire emoji with the words ‘My pretty girl’.

Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed Stormi, their first child, on February 1. Her pregnancy was kept a secret and Jenner has been cautious about posting pictures of her baby.

This is the first time that Jenner has offered a clear picture of what her baby looks like and what a cutie she is.

