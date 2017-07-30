Krystal Jung to launch Etude House’s first Malaysian flagship store

Krystal Jung has been the official ambassador of South Korean famous cosmetic brand, Etude House since 2013. — Picture courtesy of Etude House via TheHive.AsiaKUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — f(x) member Krystal Jung will be making her way to Malaysia on 18 August 2017 to launch the country’s first flagship store of Etude House.

Krystal, who is the younger sister of Jessica Jung, debuted in 2009 as a member of South Korean girl group f(x), who is one of the few recognised K-pop groups internationally, and the first to perform at South by Southwest (SXSW).

She also further participated in SM Entertainment’s project group SM The Ballad.

Aside from singing, Krystal had also participated in various television dramas such as High Kick 3, The Heirs, My Lovely Girl and The Bride of Habaek.

The 22-year-old artiste became the official ambassador of South Korean famous cosmetic brand, Etude House since early 2013, and until now, she is still the main spokesperson and face of the brand.

For now, the location for the new flagship store is yet to be revealed.

For more information, stay tuned Etude House Malaysia’s Facebook. — TheHive.Asia