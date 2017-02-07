Kristin Scott Thomas to make her directorial debut

British actress Kristin Scott Thomas. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Kristin Scott Thomas will make her directorial debut with a romantic drama that will begin filming later this year.

In The Sea Change, a group of people re-evaluate loss, love and human connection when they find themselves together on a remote Greek island, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to directing the film, Thomas will also star as Lillian, a witty woman whose marriage to a successful London playwright is in crisis.

The arrival of an outspoken young girl helps put their relationship in perspective.

The film is based on the novel by Elizabeth Jane Howard and will begin filming later this year in Europe. — AFP-Relaxnews