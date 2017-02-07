Last updated Tuesday, February 07, 2017 11:39 am GMT+8

Kristin Scott Thomas to make her directorial debut

Tuesday February 7, 2017
08:42 AM GMT+8

British actress Kristin Scott Thomas. — AFP picBritish actress Kristin Scott Thomas. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 — Kristin Scott Thomas will make her directorial debut with a romantic drama that will begin filming later this year. 

In The Sea Change, a group of people re-evaluate loss, love and human connection when they find themselves together on a remote Greek island, reports The Hollywood Reporter

In addition to directing the film, Thomas will also star as Lillian, a witty woman whose marriage to a successful London playwright is in crisis.

The arrival of an outspoken young girl helps put their relationship in perspective. 

The film is based on the novel by Elizabeth Jane Howard and will begin filming later this year in Europe. — AFP-Relaxnews

