Kristen Stewart is dating a Victoria’s Secret Angel, sources claim

Friday December 23, 2016
03:54 PM GMT+8

Stella Maxwell presents a creation during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris November 30, 2016. — Reuters picStella Maxwell presents a creation during the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris November 30, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Dec 23 — St Vincent who?

Kristen Stewart has a new woman in her life: Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell.

A source confirmed to People magazine that the pair are officially dating.

“Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell,” says the source. “They are having fun.”

The news comes after they were recently spotted spending time together in Savannah, Georgia, where Stewart has been filming a new movie about Lizzie Borden, who was infamously accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in the 19th century.

The source added that Stewart is “very happy.”

Stewart and Maxwell were first spotted together at the Met Gala earlier this year, and were pictured leaving an afterparty in the same car.

The Twilight actress broke up her former assistant Alicia Cargile in July, after which she was spotted going on dates with Cara Delevingne’s ex, singer St Vincent.

Maxwell’s last high-profile relationship was with Miley Cyrus in 2015.

