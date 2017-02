Kristen Stewart connects with the afterlife in ‘Personal Shopper’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 — Check out this new trailer for Kristen Stewart’s upcoming supernatural movie Personal Shopper.

In the film, Stewart plays a high-fashion personal shopper for the rich and famous — and she also happens to be a spiritual medium. Grieving the recent death of her twin brother, she is determined to make contact with him at his Paris home.

Not much else is known about the movie which also stars Lars Eidinger and Sigrid Bouaziz.

Personal Shopper is set for release on March 10.

A screengrab from Kristen Stewart’s upcoming supernatural movie ‘Personal Shopper’.