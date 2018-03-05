Kobe Bryant wins Oscar for animated short ‘Dear Basketball’

Kobe Bryant and Glen Keane with their Best Animated Short Film Award for ‘Dear Basketball’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 5 — Kobe Bryant can add Oscar-winner to his already lengthy resume.

The retired NBA star won the best animated short category at today’s Academy Awards for Dear Basketball, based on his 2015 poem for The Players Tribune.

That ought to go well with the five championship rings in his trophy case.

In accepting the award, the former Los Angeles Lakers great also took a shot at FOX News host Laura Ingraham for her “shut up and dribble” comment directed at LeBron James.

“As basketball players, we’re really supposed to shut up and dribble, but I’m glad we’re doing a bit more than that. Thank you, Academy, for this amazing honour,” Bryant said before departing the stage. — Reuters