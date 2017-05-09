Knights swing swords on the red carpet for ‘King Arthur’ (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, May 9 — King Arthur's knights rode out of the pages of legend and onto Hollywood Boulevard on Monday, as director Guy Ritchie's new film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword charting the exploits of the legendary British ruler held its world premiere.

A knight soldier poses as a part of the decor at the premiere of ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword; at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX, in Hollywood, May 8, 2017. — Reuters picPacific Rim star Charlie Hunnam plays Arthur in Ritchie's gritty, action-packed take on the tale. Hunnam's Arthur is an orphaned street urchin, who must fight to claim his throne from his uncle Vortigen - played by Jude Law - who murdered his parents. The film hits US cinemas on May 12.

"If you are going to tell a story that has been told before you have to come in with a vision that makes it original and fresh," Hunnam told reporters at the premiere.

"We thought it was more interesting to make him an everyman just like you or I." — Reuters