‘KL Special Force’ makes RM4m after just four days in cinemas

Syafiq Yusof’s ‘KL Special Force’ is off to a good start. — Picture via CinemaOnlineKUALA LUMPUR, March 13 ― Syafiq Yusof’s latest action flick KL Special Force has already grossed RM4.3 million after being screened in cinemas during its opening weekend.

The movie’s box office has apparently broken Abang Long Fadil 2’s weekend record, a film which was also directed by Syafiq last year.

According to Skop Production’s producer, Datuk Yusof Haslam, he indeed expected the movie that his son directed to be able to achieve box office success, but never imagined it to exceed expectations.

“Alhamdulillah, as of yesterday, the movie broke Abang Long Fadil 2’s record with a RM4.3 million revenue. This is an excellent development for the movie.

“There were signs of it being a box office hit, but we will still wait and see. I, as a father, too am very proud of Syafiq’s capability to direct,” he said to Utusan Online.

The movie about the policing world stars Fattah Amin, Datuk Rosyam Nor, Syamsul Yusof, and more.

KL Special Force which was released on March 8 received mostly positive reviews from fans through social media. — CinemaOnline