‘KL Gangster’ series in the works for iflix’s 2018 original programme slate

Screengrab from the movie 'KL Gangster 2'. KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Video-on-demand subscription service iflix has unveiled its first ever original drama series in Malaysia titled KL Gangster: Underworld, a spinoff from Skop Productions’ iconic films KL Gangster 1 and KL Gangster 2.

Helmed by award-winning Malaysian director Syafiq Yusof (Abang Long Fadil 1 & 2) and Faisal Ishak (Aliff Dalam 7 Dimensi), the six-part drama series will be shot entirely in Malaysia and is scheduled to premiere mid-2018 exclusively on iflix’s platform globally.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Malaysia’s leading independent studio, Skop, creator of so many of the country’s biggest box office hits. It is our aim to offer iflix viewers a new breed of local drama whilst pushing creative boundaries through our Originals,” said iflix Global Director of Original Programming, Mark Francis.

“The KL Gangster films set-up the perfect foundation for the series to launch from, with fresh twists and surprises for both fans and newcomers alike...expect to see edgier, grittier action sequences, more realistic true crime themes such as human trafficking, and of course, more larger-than life characters!” he continued.

The story continues after the events in KL Gangster 1 — with feuding gangs in disarray, their ringleaders either behind bars or dead.

In this power vacuum, one mysterious gang member decides to make a break from his life of crime, until shocking developments threaten to lure him back. Meanwhile, a new and powerful threat is emerging, one that could herald a new age for the KL Gangsters.

“We are proud to have this opportunity to collaborate with iflix in creating quality local content such as KL Gangster: Underworld, iflix’s first drama series in Malaysia,” Skop Productions Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Yusof Haslam said.

“This collaboration is a much-needed catalyst in exploring new avenues for the Malaysian film industry.” — Cinema Online