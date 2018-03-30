KL-born Shiva in ‘Gotham’ leading female troop of assassins

If looks could kill: Shiva as Lelia leading the Sisters of the League. — Screencap from Fox’s GothamPETALING JAYA, March 30 — Born in Kuala Lumpur, Shiva Shobitha Kalaiselvan may not be a familiar name among the local TV and film fraternity.

The 34-year-old however is in the spotlight, having made her debut yesterday on Fox’s popular American crime drama Gotham, based on characters by DC Comics from the Batman franchise.

Her character Lelia, leads the Sisters of the League, an all-female group in the collective of assassins known as the League of Shadows. Lelia and the Sisters of the League. — Screencap from Fox’s Gotham

The recurring role introduced in episode 16 of the fourth season of the series titled “A Dark Knight: One of My Three Soups”, was not Shiva’s first major venture, having previously guest-starred in CW’s The Originals in the recurring role of Ivy.

She has also been involved in Nathan the Wise and A Midsummer Night’s Dream off-Broadway as well as a handful of New York theatre productions.

Based in New York, Shiva who was formerly in banking also performed in several local theatre productions while in Malaysia, said the experience was surreal, as she had always wanted to be on the show. Killer beauty. — Picture courtesy of shilakalaiselvan.com

Speaking to English daily The Star, Shiva said she was speecheless on what to call the experience as it was “more than happy or joyous”.

“You dream of opportunities like this in this business, and you have an idea of what it is going to be like when you get it.

“But it’s more than that. I couldn’t have imagined this experience,” she was quoted saying.

Shiva had shared a couple of photos and a short video on her Instagram account, one with the caption: “I have absolutely no words, just the hugest smile. Thank you for always thinking about me and and supporting me. I’m a lucky gal!”