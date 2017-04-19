Last updated -- GMT+8

‘King Kong Skull Island’ TV series in the works

Wednesday April 19, 2017
12:09 PM GMT+8

The movie has grossed more than US$552 million worldwide. — AFP picThe movie has grossed more than US$552 million worldwide. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 19 — Kong became king of the box office, grossing more than US$552 million (RM2.43 billion) worldwide with Skull Island, but can he conquer the small screen too?

That’s certainly what TV land is hoping, as news emerges a television series based on the hit movie Kong: Skull Island is currently in development.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be an amalgamation of DeVito ArtWorks’ Skull Island and Merian C. Cooper’s King Kong.

King Kong Skull Island will be a serialised, contemporary continuation of the classic franchise.

The project will boast “a female lead with a multicultural ensemble that will explore both the wonders and horrors of Skull Island and its origins,” THR added.

It has yet to be shopped around networks at time of writing.

Oscar nominees Jonathan Penner and Stacy Title (The Bye Bye Man) will write the script and executive produce.

