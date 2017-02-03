Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 11:42 pm GMT+8

Kim Kardashian questioned in New York over Paris heist

Friday February 3, 2017
11:09 PM GMT+8

Kim Kardashian West was bound and gagged during the robbery in Paris. — Reuters picKim Kardashian West was bound and gagged during the robbery in Paris. — Reuters picPARIS, Feb 3 — A French judge investigating the gunpoint robbery of Kim Kardashian has interviewed the US reality star for several hours in New York, judicial sources said today.

The 36-year-old has already given an account to French police of the hold-up at her luxury Paris residence in October, during which the robbers made off with jewellery worth €9 million (RM42.9 million).

Police have made arrests in Paris and the south of France and charged 10 suspects, including the alleged ringleaders.

In the account of the Paris robbery revealed by the Journal de Dimanche earlier this month, Kardashian, who is married to rap star Kanye West, described how she was bound and gagged and said one of the gang was wearing a jacket emblazoned with police insignia.

She also said the robbers seemed “inexperienced” judging by the way they tied her up—she managed to free herself after they left and raise the alarm.

The gang took a box containing jewellery including two Cartier diamond bracelets, a diamond-studded necklace, a yellow gold Rolex watch and a diamond-encrusted cross. — AFP

