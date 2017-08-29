Kim Kardashian faces backlash over magazine’s ‘First Lady’ cover

Kim Kardashian poses at the premiere of ‘The Promise’ in Los Angeles April 12, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 29 — Kim Kardashian and subtle probably don’t go in the same sentence which would explain her latest Jackie Kennedy-inspired photo shoot with daughter North West.

Kardashian can be seen posing with four-year-old North on the cover of Interview magazine along with the headline declaring “America’s New First Lady” (we do wonder if Kanye West had a hand in this considering he does want to run for presidency).

The reality star totally channels Jackie O’s style with an all-white outfit, complete with gloves, pearls and bob hair. And while Kardashian said she would “treasure this shoot forever”, Twitterverse wasn’t feeling the same with many pointing out that the magazine may have darkened Kardashian’s skin to match her daughter’s complexion.

Others took offense over the headline with some commenting that her salacious past hardly makes for first lady material. Here are just some of the reactions:

something about #kimkardashian posing as jackie o makes my stomach churn... anyone else? pic.twitter.com/1gAUKZiaMs — Femestella (@femestella) August 28, 2017

Trash is trash no matter how you dress it up. #disgraceful #InterviewMag #KimK — Shawn Marie 🐍 (@ShawnMarieH) August 28, 2017

Why #KimKardashian try to make self look darker than she really is? #kimk #NorthWest — Sailor Mars ♈ (@GlitterMeSi11y) August 28, 2017