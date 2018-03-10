Kilafairy aspires to widen singing career prospects abroad

Local singer and actress Kilafairy aspires to expand her career prospects abroad. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — Local singer and actress Kilafairy, who had the opportunity to record a duet single with DJ Aku Ash and popular American singer, Sean Kingston, in a song titled Put The Word In, aspires to expand her career prospects abroad.

The Kuala Lumpur-born lass, whose real name is is Syakila Nisa Jahangir Khan, 25, said the official music video of the upbeat love song had attracted over 750,00 viewers since it was uploaded YouTube on Feb 16.

She said following the encouraging response and the listing of the song in iTunes Charts of several countries, she was confident that the duet single could become a stepping stone for her to enter the international music scene.

“I have enjoyed singing since I was small and a chance to do a duet single with Kingston, who is popular for the hit song, Beautiful Girls, was indeed a great stepping stone for my career and to show my potential,” Kilafairy told Bernama after appearing as a guest in Bernama News Channel’s Nine 11 programme today.

The music arrangement for the duet single was done DJ Aku Ash, while the lyrics were collaboratively written by Bryan B, DJ Aku Ash and Kenny Hughes.

Kilafairy said the song has now been made available on other digital platforms such as Spotify, Joox and Apple music.

The daughter of 90s singer, Rohana Jalil, produced her first single, Pasti in 2012 and four years later came out with another two singles, Warna Cinta (duet with Aliff Aziz) and Setia. — Bernama