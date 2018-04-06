Khalid joins Sabrina Claudio on new track ‘Don’t Met Me Down’

DJ Khalid arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York January 28, 2018. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, April 6 — R&B singer Sabrino Claudio enlisted Grammy-nominated Khalid for her new song Don’t Let Me Down, which presents the points of view of two lovers.

The emerging Miami-born artist is perhaps best known for her song Cross Your Mind, which appeared on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack. After releasing a debut EP and mixtape in 2017, she has followed up this year with the release of two singles, All to You and the new Khalid-assisted track, with no news yet about whether they might appear on an upcoming LP.

Khalid, meanwhile, is fresh off an appearance on the Black Panther soundtrack with his track The Ways and a collaboration with Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei on Love Lies for the Love, Simon soundtrack. He earned three Grammy nominations for his 2017 debut album, American Teen.

Teaser videos posted to Claudio’s Instagram page, meanwhile, suggest a video is not to be far behind. — AFP-Relaxnews