Key winners for the 2017 Emmy awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out today at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Stephen Colbert.
Following is a list of nominations in key categories:
Best Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale Hulu
Best Comedy Series
Veep HBO
Best Limited Series
Big Little Lies HBO
Best Actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown This is Us
Best Actress, Drama
Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Actor, Comedy
Donald Glover Atlanta
Best Actress, Comedy
Julia Louis-Dreyfus Veep
Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie
Riz Ahmed The Night Of
Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie
Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies
Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
Reality Competition Programme
The Voice — Reuters