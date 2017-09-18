Key winners for the 2017 Emmy awards

View of awards to be presented during the show at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out today at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

Best Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale Hulu

Best Comedy Series

Veep HBO

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies HBO

Best Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown This is Us

Best Actress, Drama

Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Actor, Comedy

Donald Glover Atlanta

Best Actress, Comedy

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Veep

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed The Night Of

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie

Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies

Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

Reality Competition Programme

The Voice — Reuters