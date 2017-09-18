Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Rain

Key winners for the 2017 Emmy awards

Monday September 18, 2017
01:34 PM GMT+8

View of awards to be presented during the show at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2017. — Reuters picView of awards to be presented during the show at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California September 18, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards, the highest honours in television, were handed out today at a ceremony in Los Angeles hosted by Stephen Colbert.

Following is a list of nominations in key categories:

Best Drama Series 

The Handmaid’s Tale Hulu

Best Comedy Series  

Veep HBO

Best Limited Series 

Big Little Lies HBO

Best Actor, Drama 

Sterling K. Brown This is Us

Best Actress, Drama 

Elisabeth Moss The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Actor, Comedy 

Donald Glover Atlanta

Best Actress, Comedy 

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Veep

Best Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie 

Riz Ahmed The Night Of

Best Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie 

Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies

Variety Talk Series 

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Variety Sketch Series 

Saturday Night Live

Reality Competition Programme 

The Voice — Reuters

