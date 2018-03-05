Key winners at the 2018 Oscars

LOS ANGELES, March 5 — The Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honours in the movie industry, were handed out today at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards”
Best Picture
The Shape of Water
Best Actor
Gary Oldman: Darkest Hour
Best Actress
Frances McDormand: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro: The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney: I, Tonya
Best Original Screenplay
Get Out
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
Best Animated Film
Coco
Best Documentary Film
Icarus
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman: Chile
Original Song
Remember Me: Coco — Reuters