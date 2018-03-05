Key winners at the 2018 Oscars

Guillermo del Toro walks to the stage to accept the Oscar for Best Picture for ‘The Shape of Water’ at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 5, 2018. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 5 — The Academy Awards, or Oscars, the highest honours in the movie industry, were handed out today at a ceremony in Hollywood hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Following is a list of winners in key categories for the awards”

Best Picture

The Shape of Water

Best Actor

Gary Oldman: Darkest Hour

Best Actress

Frances McDormand: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro: The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell: Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney: I, Tonya

Best Original Screenplay

Get Out

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me By Your Name

Best Animated Film

Coco

Best Documentary Film

Icarus

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman: Chile

Original Song

Remember Me: Coco — Reuters