Key winners at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Singer Pink poses with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — The MTV Video Music awards were held in Los Angeles yesterday.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Video of the Year

In the Gallery

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Hip Hop video award for ‘Humble’ at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Ellen DeGeneres presents The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Pink accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Canada’s Alessia Cara holds the award for best dance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Ed Sheeran wins the Artist of the Year award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Pink poses with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Fifth Harmony at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Khalid poses with the Best New Artist award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Kendrick Lamar with his awards at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Logic at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic



Gal Gadot presents the Video of the Year Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic

Kendrick Lamar, HUMBLE.

Artist of the Year

Ed Sheeran

Best New Artist

Khalid

Best Collaboration

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever

Best Pop

Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane, Down

Best Hip Hop

Kendrick Lamar, HUMBLE.

Best Dance

Zedd and Alessia Cara, Stay

Best Fight Against the System

All six nominees were declared winners

Logic featuring Damian Lemar Hudson, Black SpiderMan (Race & LGBTQ)

The Hamilton Mixtape, Immigrants (We Get the Job Done) (Immigration)

Big Sean, Light (Race)

Alessia Cara, Scars to Your Beautiful (Body image)

Taboo featuring Shailene Woodley, Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL (Environment)

John Legend, Surefire (Immigration & Anti-Muslim hate)

Song of Summer

Lil Uzi Vert, XO Tour Llif3 — Reuters