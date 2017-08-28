Key winners at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Singer Pink poses with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — The MTV Video Music awards were held in Los Angeles yesterday.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Video of the Year
Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Hip Hop video award for ‘Humble’ at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic
Ellen DeGeneres presents The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic
Pink accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic
Canada’s Alessia Cara holds the award for best dance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic
Singer Ed Sheeran wins the Artist of the Year award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic
Pink poses with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic
Fifth Harmony at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic
Khalid poses with the Best New Artist award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic
Kendrick Lamar with his awards at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic
Logic at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic
Gal Gadot presents the Video of the Year Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic
Kendrick Lamar, HUMBLE.
Artist of the Year
Ed Sheeran
Best New Artist
Khalid
Best Collaboration
Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever
Best Pop
Fifth Harmony featuring Gucci Mane, Down
Best Hip Hop
Kendrick Lamar, HUMBLE.
Best Dance
Zedd and Alessia Cara, Stay
Best Fight Against the System
All six nominees were declared winners
Logic featuring Damian Lemar Hudson, Black SpiderMan (Race & LGBTQ)
The Hamilton Mixtape, Immigrants (We Get the Job Done) (Immigration)
Big Sean, Light (Race)
Alessia Cara, Scars to Your Beautiful (Body image)
Taboo featuring Shailene Woodley, Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL (Environment)
John Legend, Surefire (Immigration & Anti-Muslim hate)
Song of Summer
Lil Uzi Vert, XO Tour Llif3 — Reuters