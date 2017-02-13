Key winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — The Grammy Awards, the biggest honors in the music industry, took place in Los Angeles on Sunday at a ceremony hosted by James Corden.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Album of the Year
25: Adele
Record of the Year
Hello: Adele
Song of the Year (songwriters award)
Hello: Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters
Best new artist
Chance The Rapper
Best Pop Vocal Album
25: Adele
Best Rock Album
Tell Me I’m Pretty: Cage The Elephant
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lemonade: Beyoncé
Best Country Album
A Sailor’s Guide to Earth: Sturgill Simpson
Best Alternative Music Album
Blackstar: David Bowie
Best Rap Album
Colouring Book: Chance The Rapper — Reuters