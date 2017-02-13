Key winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards

Adele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for ‘Hello’ and Album of the Year for ‘25’ during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — The Grammy Awards, the biggest honors in the music industry, took place in Los Angeles on Sunday at a ceremony hosted by James Corden.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Album of the Year

25: Adele

Record of the Year

Hello: Adele

Song of the Year (songwriters award)

Hello: Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters

Best new artist

Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Vocal Album

25: Adele

Best Rock Album

Tell Me I’m Pretty: Cage The Elephant

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade: Beyoncé

Best Country Album

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth: Sturgill Simpson

Best Alternative Music Album

Blackstar: David Bowie

Best Rap Album

Colouring Book: Chance The Rapper — Reuters