Key winners at the 2017 Grammy Awards

Monday February 13, 2017
01:33 PM GMT+8

Adele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for ‘Hello’ and Album of the Year for ‘25’ during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters picAdele holds the five Grammys she won including Record of the Year for ‘Hello’ and Album of the Year for ‘25’ during the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 13, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 13 — The Grammy Awards, the biggest honors in the music industry, took place in Los Angeles on Sunday at a ceremony hosted by James Corden.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Album of the Year

25: Adele

Record of the Year

Hello: Adele

Song of the Year (songwriters award)

Hello: Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters

Best new artist 

Chance The Rapper

Best Pop Vocal Album 

25: Adele

Best Rock Album 

Tell Me I’m Pretty: Cage The Elephant

Best Urban Contemporary Album 

Lemonade: Beyoncé

Best Country Album 

A Sailor’s Guide to Earth: Sturgill Simpson

Best Alternative Music Album 

Blackstar: David Bowie

Best Rap Album

Colouring Book: Chance The Rapper — Reuters

