Key winners at the 2017 Golden Globe awards

Monday January 9, 2017
12:52 PM GMT+8

Cast of ‘Moonlight’ poses backstage with their award for Best Motion Picture — Drama at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picCast of ‘Moonlight’ poses backstage with their award for Best Motion Picture — Drama at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — The 2017 Golden Globe awards, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were handed out yesterday in Beverly Hills, honouring the best of film and television.

Following is a list of winners in key categories.

FILM

Best Drama

Moonlight

In the Gallery


  • Sarah Paulson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in ‘The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Billy Bob Thornton holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series — Drama for ‘Goliath’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for his role in ‘Nocturnal Animals’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Tracee Ellis Ross holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for ‘Black-ish’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Hugh Laurie holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in ‘The Night Manager’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Viola Davis holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for her role in ‘Fences’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Ryan Gosling holds his award for Best Actor, Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Director Paul Verhoeven holds the award for Best Motion Picture — Foreign Language for ‘Elle’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Producer and Director Stephen Daldry holds the award for Best Television Series — Drama for ‘The Crown’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards show in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Tom Hiddleston holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in ‘The Night Manager’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Claire Foy holds the award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series — Drama for her role in ‘The Crown’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Donald Glover holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his role in ‘Atlanta’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Ryan Gosling holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his role in ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Isabelle Huppert poses backstage with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in ‘Elle,’ at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Emma Stone poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for her role in ‘La La Land’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Casey Affleck holds the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for his role in ‘Manchester By The Sea’ during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Cast of ‘Moonlight’ poses backstage with their award for Best Motion Picture — Drama at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Meryl Streep holds the Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters pic

Best Comedy or Musical

La La Land

Best Actor, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress, Drama

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Best Actor, Comedy or Musical

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Best Actress, Comedy or Musical

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Animated Film

Zootopia

Best Original Song

City of StarsLa La Land

Best Foreign Language Film

Elle (France)

TELEVISION

Best Drama Series

The Crown

Best TV Comedy/Musical Series

Atlanta

Best Actor, TV Drama

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Actress, TV Drama

Claire Foy, The Crown

Best Actor, TV Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Best Actress, TV Comedy

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story — Reuters

