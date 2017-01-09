Best quotes from 74th Golden Globes

Actress Isabelle Huppert and producer Paul Verhoeven pose backstage with their awards for ‘Elle,’ at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles January 8, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Jan 9 — Here is a selection of key quotes from the 74th Golden Globes on Sunday, hosted by late night talk show funnyman Jimmy Fallon:

Dreams and hope

“This is a film for dreamers. And I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world. And that’s what this movie is about.”

— Emma Stone, accepting her best actress in a comedy/musical award for La La Land

Winning the popular vote

“This is the Golden Globes, one of the few places left where America still honours the popular vote.”

— Fallon, injecting a bit of politics into his opening monologue

Foreigners and immigrants everywhere

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If you kick ‘em all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.”

— Actress Meryl Streep, criticizing President-elect Donald Trump as she accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award

No bullies

“When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

— Streep, referring to Trump’s unflattering 2015 impression of disabled New York Times reporter Serge Kovaleski. Trump denied he was mocking the reporter.

God save the Queen

“I really, really, really wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for some extraordinary women. I’m going to thank them. One of them is Queen Elizabeth II. She has been at the centre of the world for the past 63 years. And I think the world could do with a few more women at the centre of it, if you ask me.”

— Claire Foy, accepting her best actress in a television drama award for Netflix’s The Crown, which tells the story of the young queen.

From stage to screen

“It’s not every day that Hollywood thinks of translating a play to screen. It doesn’t scream moneymaker, you know? But it does scream art. It does scream heart.”

— Actress Viola Davis, accepting her best supporting actress in a motion picture statuette for the adaptation of August Wilson’s play Fences

Duelling Ryans

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for Ryan Reynolds. It’s getting out of hand. Ryan, obviously, there’s been some kind of mistake.”

— Ryan Gosling, paying tribute to Deadpool star Reynolds, a fellow Canadian and nominee, as he accepts his best actor in a musical/comedy award for La La Land

Not afraid... on screen

“In movies, not many things scare me. Truth never scared me. In life. it’s a different story.”

— French actress Isabelle Huppert, who took home the best actress in a drama Globe for her work on rape-revenge tale Elle

True love

“It was wonderful to work with you — you are wonderful. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

— Elle director Paul Verhoeven, to Huppert

Full facial hair

“I’m really looking forward to the documentary they’re going to make about this year’s Golden Globes, called Beard Parade 2017. Thank you for shaving.”

— Presenter Jon Hamm of Mad Men fame, commenting on the plethora of rather hairy actors on hand including Casey Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Chris Pine and himself — AFP