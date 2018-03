Key and Peele working on animated stop-motion show for Netflix

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele were a popular comedy duo on Comedy Central. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, March 15 — Jordan Peele is reuniting with former Key and Peele partner Keegan-Michael Key for an animated stop-motion feature.

Moviefone reported that the show, titled Wendall and Wild, the show will be shown on Netflix and will be directed by Henry Selick, with the script co-written by Peel, Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman.

Key and Peel will voice the characters of two demon brothers in the show.

A release date for the show has yet to be announced.