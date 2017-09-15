Kevin Spacey’s transformation revealed in first ‘All the Money in the World’ trailer (VIDEO)

Actor Kevin Spacey plays billionaire John Paul Getty in 'All The Money in the World'. — AFP-Relaxnews picLOS ANGELES, Sept 15 — A debut trailer has been unveiled for Ridley Scott's rescue thriller All the Money in the World, starring an almost unrecognisable Kevin Spacey as the infamously tight oil billionaire John Paul Getty.

Based on a true story, the film recounts the 1973 kidnap of Getty's rebellious 16-year-old grandson — John Paul Getty III — while he was living in Rome, and the string of events which followed after his mogul grandfather refused to pay the US$17 million (RM71.22 million) ransom demanded for his safe return.

Michelle Williams plays the part of Gail Harris, the mother of John Paul Getty III, who remarks in the trailer that she’s “not a real Getty, I just married one”, to Mark Wahlberg who plays Getty’s adviser.

Rising star Charlie Plummer plays the part of John Paul Getty III, who was once the favourite grandson of the world's richest man.

All the Money in the World is scheduled to premiere in cinemas on December 8 (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews