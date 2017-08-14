Kevin Hart thanks wife in sweet post as they celebrate first anniversary

A file picture of comedian Kevin Hart. — file pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 — Kevin Hart marked his first wedding anniversary with Eniko Parrish yesterday by posting sweet messages on social media.

Hart took to Instagram to share a black and white photograph of him and Parrish dancing at their wedding with this caption thanking her: “Happy 1 year anniversary to this unbelievable wife of mine.

“Thank u for all that you do. Thank you for loving me & supporting me at the highest level…Thank you for loving & embracing my kids & the way you do…Thank you for turning my house into home…Thank you for simply making me Happy….”

“You are & will forever be my ‘Rib’….1 year down & the rest of our life to go….Our family & our union is getting bigger & stronger & I love it!!!!!”

The couple, who are expecting their first child together, were married last August in a lavish ceremony in California after many years together.

Just last month, Hart sparked cheating rumours when a photo of him with another woman while in Miami, Florida was shared online. The comedian laughed-off the rumours and clearly the couple are not bothered by it anymore.