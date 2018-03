Kevin Hart has sumo adventure with Conan O’Brien (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, March 17 — Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network (LOL Network) channel featured him and Conan O’Brien working out by trying out sumo.

Kevin Hart will feature celebrity guests on his own YouTube channel — AFP picThe session had Hart and O’Brien dressed in the familiar garb of a sumo wrestler and getting in some grappling time.

It’s all part of Hart’s series of workouts with celebrity guests. At the very least they will give viewers a laughter workout.