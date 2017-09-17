Kevin Hart apologises to family over ‘wrong behaviour’ following extortion attempt

Kevin Hart is apologising to his wife and family over past mistakes he made. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Sept 17 — He tried so hard to deny it, but you can’t hide the truth for long and Kevin Hart is finally apologising to his wife and kids following all those cheating rumours.

Hart took to Instagram last night to post an emotional apology video to pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and his two children from a previous marriage for his “mistakes”, claiming someone was trying to extort him for a sexually suggestive video.

“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back. And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t.

“You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did.

“And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologised to, that would be my wife and my kids.

“It’s a s***y moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behaviour,” Hart continued. “At the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better. But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

Along with the video, Hart also wrote: “Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I’m not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.”

According to TMZ, a woman is allegedly demanding money from the comedian over a “sexually suggestive” video of the two, which the site says is not a sex tape.

People quoted a source as saying: “Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”

Hart has recently been the target of rumours suggesting he has been unfaithful but he has up to now denied such talk as lies.

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be ...I love you all. A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT