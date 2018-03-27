Kuala Lumpur 23°C, Rain

Showbiz

Kevin Bacon to star in and produce new horror thriller

Tuesday March 27, 2018
07:02 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Tite: Brazil still haunted by ‘ghost’ of 7-1 Germany maulingTite: Brazil still haunted by ‘ghost’ of 7-1 Germany mauling

Drivers, riders express concerns of monopoly as Uber bows outDrivers, riders express concerns of monopoly as Uber bows out

Australia expels two Russian diplomats over poison caseAustralia expels two Russian diplomats over poison case

The Edit: Twitter bans crytocurrency adsThe Edit: Twitter bans crytocurrency ads

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

US actor Kevin Bacon. — AFP pic US actor Kevin Bacon. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, March 27 — Kevin Bacon optioned the 2017 book — which the New York Times called “mind-bending” — with David Koepp.

Koepp is writing and directing the feature, adapted from German author Daniel Kehlmann’s novella You Should Have Left (published in 2017).

Bacon and Koepp worked together previously on the supernatural thriller Stir of Echoes in 1999.

With echoes of Stephen King’s The Shining, the novella follows a screenwriter penning a film sequel in a remote house in the Alps.

The writer begins to lose his bearings due to eerie, haunting occurrences.

The film, which will start shooting later this year, is produced by Blumhouse Productions.

As Variety noted, they scored last year with a horror project that became the box office sensation Get Out.

Bacon’s most recent credit includes the Amazon Studios series I Love Dick

Koepp has writing credits on Jurassic Park and Spider-Man, and directing credits on The Trigger Effect and Secret Window. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram