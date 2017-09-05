Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Showbiz

Kevin Bacon proves love is real with sweet anniversary tribute to wife

Tuesday September 5, 2017
12:55 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Why despondency has a brand name for these millennialsThe Edit: Why despondency has a brand name for these millennials

Submarine man to appear in Danish court, could be for murderSubmarine man to appear in Danish court, could be for murder

The Edit: The real reason MJ’s ‘Thriller’ was madeThe Edit: The real reason MJ’s ‘Thriller’ was made

The Edit: Faizal Hussein on Mrs K’s epic fights with Kara HuiThe Edit: Faizal Hussein on Mrs K’s epic fights with Kara Hui

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Actor Kevin Bacon (centre), his wife actress Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon (left), arrive at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. — Reuters picActor Kevin Bacon (centre), his wife actress Kyra Sedgwick and daughter Sosie Bacon (left), arrive at the HBO after party, after the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California January 12, 2014. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Amid all the celebrity breakups this year, it’s good to know that love isn’t dead in Hollywood as Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick prove by celebrating nearly three decades of marriage.

Bacon took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to wife Sedgwick on their 29th anniversary by posting adorable throwback pictures of the two of them.

He captioned the pictures with a simple: “Happy day to my life love @kikkosedg #29years.” Talk about relationship goals!  

Bacon and Sedgwick tied the knot in 1988 and they have two kids: Son Travis, 28, and daughter Sosie, 25. 

 

 

Happy day to my life love @kikkosedg #29years

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on

;

 

 

 

#29yearsandcounting @kikkosedg (Tybalt and Jane miss u)

A post shared by Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) on

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline