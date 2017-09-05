Kevin Bacon proves love is real with sweet anniversary tribute to wife

LOS ANGELES, Sept 5 — Amid all the celebrity breakups this year, it’s good to know that love isn’t dead in Hollywood as Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick prove by celebrating nearly three decades of marriage.
Bacon took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to wife Sedgwick on their 29th anniversary by posting adorable throwback pictures of the two of them.
He captioned the pictures with a simple: “Happy day to my life love @kikkosedg #29years.” Talk about relationship goals!
Bacon and Sedgwick tied the knot in 1988 and they have two kids: Son Travis, 28, and daughter Sosie, 25.
