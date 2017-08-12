Kesha unveils ‘Rainbow’ video, latest personal essay (VIDEO)

Singer and songwriter Kesha. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 12 — With her album out yesterday, Kesha has released a video for its title track, accompanied by the latest in a string of personal essays explaining the song and clip.

Before the LP, Rainbow, released yesterday, it was heralded by several individual track releases, each joined by a letter written by the artist and published in a different publication.

With Learn to Let Go came a letter on HuffPost; Praying was joined by an essay for Lenny Letter; Woman arrived with one for Rolling Stone; and Hymn with a piece for Mic.

In the letter for Rainbow, published by Refinery29, the star opens up about the “dark place” she found herself in while in rehab for an eating disorder and not allowed to work on her music.

“I had so many emotions, and I didn’t know how else to deal with them. Writing songs is the only way I know how to process things.”

The singer ultimately got a hold of a keyboard and was able to use it for an hour a day.

“This is how the song Rainbow came to be. The whole album idea and tour and everything, came from me crying and singing and playing and dreaming until my hour was up and they took the keyboard away again.” — AFP-Relaxnews