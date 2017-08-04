Kesha releases personal essay alongside new single ‘Hymn’ (VIDEO)

Singer and songwriter Kesha. — AFP pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 4 — Singer Kesha has just released an uplifting track called Hymn, and she’s also written a new essay explaining its meaning.

Hymn is the fourth single Kesha has shared off the upcoming album Rainbow, due out August 11, which will be her first album in five years.

The previous single, Learn to Let Go, came out last week and likewise came with a long letter telling the story of how the single came to be, published on HuffPost.

She also wrote pieces for the first two singles from the album — Praying was joined by an essay for Lenny Letter, and Woman with one for Rolling Stone.

The newest essay, written for Mic, described the anthem Hymn as a song for “people who feel like outcasts”.

“I think that one of the reasons why my music connects with people who feel like they don’t fit in is because I have never fit in either—this is why the song Hymn is so special to me,” she wrote.

“The longer title was Hymn for the Hymnless.

“And when I say ‘hymnless’, I’m talking about people who feel like they don’t fit in, people who feel like they don’t have a hymn.” — AFP-Relaxnews