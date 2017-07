Kenny Rogers, Dolly Parton to team up one last time in Nashville

LOS ANGELES, July 19 — Country music star Kenny Rogers is planning to take a final bow with Dolly Parton in a Nashville concert celebrating his 60-year career.

Rogers, 78, who is on the final stage of his world farewell tour, said yesterday he will be joined by Little Big Town, Alison Krauss, the Flaming Lips and other guests for the Oct 25 celebration.

Rogers and Parton, who had a worldwide hit with Islands in the Stream in 1983, have been friends for more than 30 years. Rogers said the concert would prove “a moving experience for us standing on that stage together for one last time.”

“As I’m bringing this chapter of my career to a close, this will be an unforgettable way to celebrate with my talented friends,” Rogers, a Country Music Hall of Famer and three-time Grammy winner, added in a statement.

“Of course, the night would not be the same without Dolly Parton being part of it,” he added.

For her part, Parton said Rogers was “like a family member.”

“Performing with Kenny for the last time ever on October 25th is going to be emotional for both of us, but it’s also going to be very special,” she added in a statement.

Rogers, whose hits include Lucille and The Gambler, said in 2015 that he intended to retire and embarked on a world farewell tour.

Tickets for the “All In For The Gambler: Kenny Rogers’ Farewell Concert Celebration” in Nashville on Oct 25 go on sale on Friday. — Reuters