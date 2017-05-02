Last updated Tuesday, May 02, 2017 12:36 pm GMT+8

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn.’ holds steady atop Billboard 200 chart

Kendrick Lamar performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 16, 2017. — Reuters picKendrick Lamar performs during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, April 16, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, May 2 ― Rapper Kendrick Lamar’s latest album Damn. held onto the top spot of the weekly US Billboard 200 album chart yesterday, holding off Drake and Ed Sheeran.

Lamar’s Damn., which debuted atop the chart last week, sold a total of 238,000 album units in its second week of release, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Canadian rapper Drake’s More Life climbed one spot to No 2, while British singer Sheeran’s Divide climbed one spot to No 3.

The Billboard 200 album chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

New albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week include rockers Incubus at No 4 with 8 and the soundtrack to the upcoming Marvel superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 at No 8.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi’s Despacito climbed from No 8 to No 1 with 86,000 downloads sold. ― Reuters

