Kendrick Lamar wins MTV Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar poses with his awards at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Rapper Kendrick Lamar yesterday won MTV’s Video of the Year for HUMBLE., his ironic take on fame and fortune, as he became the big winner of the channel’s awards.

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Hip Hop video award for ‘Humble’ at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Ellen DeGeneres presents The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Pink accepts the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Canada’s Alessia Cara holds the award for best dance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Singer Ed Sheeran wins the Artist of the Year award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Pink poses with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Fifth Harmony at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Khalid poses with the Best New Artist award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic



Kendrick Lamar with his awards at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California August 28, 2017. — Reuters pic

Lamar, one of the most acclaimed rappers of his time, also took Best Hip-Hop Video and technical awards for the video to the song, in which he is depicted as everything from the pope to Jesus during The Last Supper.

The track appears on Lamar’s latest album DAMN., on which he turned to a more traditional hip-hop sound after the jazz experimentation of his previous work, To Pimp a Butterfly.

Lamar opened the Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in fiery form with HUMBLE., on a martial arts-themed set that ended with dancers dressed like ninjas climbing a fence on fire. — AFP