Kendrick Lamar holds off Brett Eldredge for Billboard top spot

Tuesday August 15, 2017
07:49 AM GMT+8

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in Manhattan, September 24, 2016. — Reuters picKendrick Lamar performs at the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in Manhattan, September 24, 2016. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Aug 15 — Rapper Kendrick Lamar reclaimed the top spot of the weekly US Billboard 200 album chart yesterday, fending off country music star Brett Eldredge.

Lamar’s Damn. climbed from No. 2 to No. 1 with 47,000 album units sold, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

Streaming accounted for much of the sales activity, with more than 46 million streams in the past week.

Eldredge’s self-titled album debuted at No. 2 with 45,000 album units sold.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

The only other new entry in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week was the Now 63 compilation of current pop hits at No. 5.

Last week’s chart-topper, Arcade Fire’s Everything Now, dropped to No. 38 this week.

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi’s catchy hit Despacito, featuring Justin Bieber, showed no signs off moving from No. 1, with another 82,000 copies sold. — Reuters 

