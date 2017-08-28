Kendrick Lamar gives fiery start to MTV awards

Kendrick Lamar performs during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California, August 27, 2017. — Reuters pic LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 — Rapper Kendrick Lamar offered a fiery start this morning to the MTV Video Music Awards, setting his stage ablaze in a martial-arts-themed performance.

Lamar, who leads the evening with eight nominations, performed his song HUMBLE. as he appeared initially in red on a dark stage lit by lasers.

Showing his new fascination with martial arts, two ninjas appeared to chase him across the floor in Los Angeles.

By the end of the song, a man was ablaze and the dancers were climbing a fence that was full of fire.

Lamar, one of the most critically acclaimed forces in hip-hop, is followed by pop superstar Katy Perry and R&B singer The Weeknd, who each have five nominations.

Perry, the evening’s host, floated onto stage from the roof in the spacesuit of the awards’ “Moonman” statuette — this year rechristened “Moon Person” as part of a gender-neutral push. — AFP