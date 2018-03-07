Ken Jeong, Wendy McLendon-Covey joins cast of ‘Goosebumps 2’

Jeong can next be seen in August 2018’s 'Crazy Rich Asians'. — AFP picNEW YORK, March 7 — Co-star of Bridesmaids and The Goldbergs, Wendy McLendon-Covey and Korean-American actor Ken Jeong of The Hangover trilogy are joining the cast of children’s thriller Goosebumps 2.

Wendy McLendon-Covey, Ken Jeong and Chris Parnell are joining Madison Iseman in Goosebumps 2, according to sources speaking to Variety.

Should Jack Black return from 2015’s Goosebumps, he and Iseman will be reuniting after both working on 2017’s US$930 million hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Based on the stories written by RL Stine, Goosebumps made US$150 million at the international box office. Sequel Goosebumps: Horrorland has been announced for October 2018.

McLendon-Covey was part of the ensemble in 2011 comedy Bridesmaids, was a recurring character over four seasons of romcom Rules of Engagement, and was on board for both seasons of Billy Ray Cyrus’s country music comedy “Still the King.

As well as appearances as Chinese gangster Leslie Chow in all three Hangover movies and as Spanish teacher Ben Chang throughout 92 episodes of Community, Jeong’s credits include Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Turbo, Pain & Gain, and TV comedy Community.

Practising as a medical doctor before entering the world of stand-up comedy, Jeong was also behind his own sitcom Dr. Ken.

He can next be seen in August 2018’s Crazy Rich Asians.

And Chris Parnell is the voice behind characters in Archer, Rick and Morty, The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show, and Elena of Avalor.

Plot details have not yet been announced.

While the original’s younger leads Odeya Rush and Dylan Minette are not expected to return, the production has recruited Jeremy Ray Taylor (It), Caleel Harris (The Loud House), and Ben O’Brien (Manchester by the Sea). — AFP-Relaxnews