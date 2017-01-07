Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes join ‘The Predator’

Keegan-Michael Key of 'Key & Peele' will star in the 2018 reboot of the iconic 'Predator' movie. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Jan 7 — A 2018 reboot of the iconic Predator franchise has added Trevante Rhodes of Moonlight and Keegan-Michael Key of Key & Peele to its growing ranks.

Shane Black’s comeback tour looks to continue with The Predator, as one of the 80s and 90s’ most sought-after writers now directs the monster movie franchise’s latest iteration.

Filmed just as his writing career was taking off, Black even co-starred in 1987’s original Predator alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers, Jesse Ventura and others.

Here he operates behind the camera, with Keegan-Michael Key and Trevante Rhodes added to the cast in recent days.

Rhodes experienced a breakthrough year in 2016, co-starring in awards season favourite Moonlight and appearing in an episode of TV hit Westworld.

Key, meanwhile, went from the final series of co-created comedy sketch show Key and Peele to animated features Hotel Transylvania 2 and The Angry Birds Movie, live action films Keanu and Why Him?, and TV cartoons BoJack Horseman and Archer, but there’s no word on whether he would be used in a comedy capacity when it comes to Black’s vision for The Predator.

Prior to The Predator, Black wrote and directed 2016 Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe movie The Nice Guys as well as 2013’s Iron Man 3 and 2005 Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer success Kiss Kiss Bang Bang. — AFP-Relaxnews