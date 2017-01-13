Keanu Reeves vows to ‘kill them all’ in ‘John Wick’ sequel (VIDEO)

LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 — Keanu Reeves reunites with Laurence Fishburne in the sequel to John Wick, titled John Wick: Chapter Two.

Vowing to “kill them all”, Reeves plays legendary hitman Wick who is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild.

The movie also stars Riccardo Scamarcio, Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Lance Reddick, Franco Nero, John Leguizamo, and Sir Ian McShane.

With the February 10 release date less than a month away, we can all expect to see a lot more footage from John Wick: Chapter 2.