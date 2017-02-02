Keanu Reeves to star in romantic thriller ‘Siberia’

Keanu Reeves poses at the premiere of ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’ in Los Angeles January 30, 2017. — Reuters picLOS ANGELES, Feb 2 — John Wick star Keanu Reeves is set to star in a romantic thriller dubbed Siberia from director Matthew Ross.

The film, which is scheduled to start production later this year, follows American diamond merchant Lucas (Reeves), who travels to Russia with his Russian partner, Pyotr, to sell rare blue diamonds of suspicious origin.

When the deal begins to sour and his partner goes missing, Lucas sets off to Siberia to find him, but instead falls for local cafe owner Katya and starts a steamy affair. Meanwhile, his two worlds are on a collision course.

Stephen Hamel (Passengers) and Reeves will produce through Company Films, along with Gabriela Bacher of Summerstorm/Film House Germany, with IM Global to begin selling international markets at the Berlin Film Festival. WME represents domestic rights (via Variety). — AFP-Relaxnews